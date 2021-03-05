Equinix brings Metal to Sydney, adds managed-appliance-aaS

Equinix Metal is now available in Sydney as part of a global expansion effort as the data centre operator launches new services and integrations, including managed-appliance-as-a-service.

Equinix Metal is a bare-metal infrastructure offering designed to run one client per server which allows users to deploy infrastructure globally, connect applications from partners in Equinix’s ecosystem and use DevOps tools to deploy, maintain and scale applications.

The launch of managed-appliance-as-a-service will allow OEM and software providers of hyperconverged, storage and hybrid cloud to deliver as-a-service solutions, starting with offerings from Pure Storage and Dell EMC. A series of these solutions are planned, which are non-exclusive and can include multiple providers in each solution category.

"Our customers have asked for an interconnected storage-as-a-service that helps them unify data across all of their environments. By partnering with Equinix Metal, we are able to deliver an embedded, joint, global, on-demand bare-metal as-a-service solution that provides a seamless experience that combines best-in-class storage, compute and low-latency connectivity to clouds, enterprises and other ecosystems,” said Pure Storage technology strategy vice president Jack Hogan.

Additionally, the Metal platform now supports the full portfolio of Equinix Fabric integration options including port speeds up to 100G with a new “hybrid bonded” network mode has also been added for high availability in hybrid cloud environments.

Native integrations from software vendors have also been added to support hybrid multicloud infrastructures, including Mirantis Container Cloud and the Cohesity Helios multicloud data platform.

“Today’s announcement is important for our customers and partners as they can expand their digital infrastructure anywhere with just a few clicks, Equinix Australia boss Guy Danskine said.

"This will be especially important for those headquartered in metros like Melbourne, Perth and Canberra looking to expand into Sydney, where they can leverage Equinix Metal in Sydney to deploy repeatable architecture and interconnect to thousands of partners for business continuity, redundancy or data sharing purposes in reduced time and CAPEX."