Equinix honours Global Secure Layer

By on
Equinix honours Global Secure Layer

Internet protocol transit provider Global Secure Layer has been recognised as a 2022 Equinix Mid-Market Commitment Parter for the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

The award recognises partners that have delivered exceptional value-driven solutions on Equinix's glogal platform, to help mid-sized organisations achieve critical business objectives.

Winning partners also demonistrate a commitment to ongoing innovation and improvement by staying abreast of emerging trends and technologies, to ensure they can continue to meet their clients' evolving needs.

“Global Secure Layer has demonstrated a remarkable level of excellence, and we are honoured to have them as a valued gold partner and winner of the Mid-Market Commitment Award for APAC,” Jules Johnson, Equinix's senior vice president of global channel sales said.

In 2020, the company which has enjoyed a partnership with Equinix since 2017, was named Gold Partner for the infrastructure provider.

Apart from IP transit, Brisbane-based Global Secure Layer provides protection against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, Ethernet connectivity and co-location.

It counts domain name system provider Quad9 and remote desktop application company AnyDesk among its customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ddos equinix global secure layer networking

Partner Content

How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses
Defence to refresh ICT services panel

Defence to refresh ICT services panel
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Australian AWS partners take awards spotlight

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?