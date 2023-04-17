Equinix honours Global Secure Layer

Internet protocol transit provider Global Secure Layer has been recognised as a 2022 Equinix Mid-Market Commitment Parter for the Asia-Pacific region, the company said.

The award recognises partners that have delivered exceptional value-driven solutions on Equinix's glogal platform, to help mid-sized organisations achieve critical business objectives.

Winning partners also demonistrate a commitment to ongoing innovation and improvement by staying abreast of emerging trends and technologies, to ensure they can continue to meet their clients' evolving needs.

“Global Secure Layer has demonstrated a remarkable level of excellence, and we are honoured to have them as a valued gold partner and winner of the Mid-Market Commitment Award for APAC,” Jules Johnson, Equinix's senior vice president of global channel sales said.

In 2020, the company which has enjoyed a partnership with Equinix since 2017, was named Gold Partner for the infrastructure provider.

Apart from IP transit, Brisbane-based Global Secure Layer provides protection against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, Ethernet connectivity and co-location.

It counts domain name system provider Quad9 and remote desktop application company AnyDesk among its customers.