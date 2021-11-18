Equinix lauds top Aussie partners

By on
Inside Equinix's SY4 site.

Equinix has celebrated its best performing Aussie partners for the previous year with the announcement of its 2020 Australia Partner Award winners.

Telcos Telstra, Optus, Vocus and AT&T were all recognised by the US-based data centre giant, as well as HPE, NetApp and Fastrack Technology.

This year, Equinix had five categories that partners could win, including the Trailblazer of the Year award, which was won by Sydney-based connectivity solutions provider Fastrack Tech, to recognise its emerging partners.

Fastrack won the award as it “demonstrated excellence in pioneering the use of Equinix products in combination with next-generation technologies including 5G, edge, IoT, blockchain, and AI/ML/cognitive/advanced analytics, with proven ability to create greater value from a joint value proposition for market verticals,” a statement from Equinix read.

The top Partner of the Year award went to Telstra who was “recognised for value delivered to its customers’ businesses using Equinix digital infrastructure solutions, where the partner has a proactive strategy and program to establish customer value first when opportunities arise.”

Vocus was named Reseller of the Year, recognised for "reselling established Equinix products and digital services. The winner of this award has the highest rate for bookings growth and associated metrics with Equinix.”

Both Optus and NetApp won the Social Impact award, as they “demonstrated excellence in partnering with Equinix to protect, connect and power a more sustainable digital world using Equinix and partner resources and investments to deliver specific social initiatives.”

Optus partnered with Equinix to support Children’s Cancer Institute by devising a new secure data platform, enabling the organisation to integrate and share research data with global collaborators.

NetApp Australia delivered a data and interconnection fabric for local COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer CSL limited to ensure connectivity internationally, and reliable and trusted data sharing and tracking for the national rollout. 

AT&T was recognised with the Partner Deal of the Year award for the highest volume of registered deals in the year.

“We congratulate these industry leaders who have fostered the growth of the digital ecosystem and accelerated the progress of business transformation across the digital community in Australia,” Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said.

“As the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix deeply appreciates the trust from all of our partners and congratulate the 2020 Australia Partner Award winners.”

Tags:
communications services data centre partner awards telco

