Equinix launches customer access for Alibaba Cloud in Australia

Data centre company Equinix has extended customer access to Alibaba Cloud to 17 new markets, including Australia.

The number 3 global cloud provider also integrated its API with Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric), Equinix’s interconnection service between its facilities around the world.

The integration will streamline the process for enterprise customers to facilitate private and direct connections to Alibaba Cloud via a single portal.

Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said, “Offering our customers in Australia and across the world direct access to cloud service providers with high-speed, low-latency connections is essential for them to continue their growth in the digital world, which continues to accelerate at pace.”

“With that, we’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Alibaba Cloud with its deployment in Sydney. Cloud infrastructure is an integral part of enterprises operating at scale and the extended reach of Alibaba Cloud will be hugely beneficial to our customers and support them on their digital transformation journeys.”

Alibaba Cloud Intelligence principal engineer Shunmin Zhu said Equinix’s platform and footprint made it easy for Alibaba Cloud to expand into new markets.

“This valuable and growing collaboration enables us to deliver further flexibility and security, while also bringing our services closer to businesses, without having to compromise on speed or performance.”