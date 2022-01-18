Equinix launches Network Edge virtual network service in Melbourne

Data centre provider Equinix has launched its Network Edge virtual network service in its Melbourne campus.

Network Edge allows enterprises to deploy virtual network services closest to users, clouds and networks within minutes without a physical data centre deployment or hardware requirements.

The service had previously been launched in Sydney in 2019, with the new launch providing more opportunities for customers to build out cloud infrastructure and leverage geo-redundancy, the company said.

“Network Edge provides a powerful suite of virtual network services and a compelling value proposition for enterprises to scale globally at a predictable cost,” Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said.

“The ability to deploy digital-ready infrastructure in minutes is increasingly important for customers, driven by a shift to as-a-service consumption models at the edge of the network. Additionally, by integrating with Equinix Fabric, customers can access the world's largest interconnection ecosystem virtually, extending their reach to potentially thousands of new business partners around the world."

Network Edge is available in Equinix’s ME1, ME2 and ME4 facilities within its Melbourne campus, and the company is in the final stages of connecting ME5.

The service includes a number of vendor partners, including Cisco, CloudGenix, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Silver Peak, Versa Networks and VMware.

Danskine added, “Where cost and accessibility of compute resources may have previously been limiting factors in splitting infrastructure across two metros, Network Edge means all of that can be consistently managed at arm's length.”

“We see virtual networking as a very attractive proposition for customers who want to deploy essential digital infrastructure at the edge of the network in just a few clicks, with easy access to the multiple cloud providers.”

In December 2021, Equinix opened a new $70 million International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Perth called PE3, marking its 18th facility in Australia. The company also announced in October that it would build two new Sydney data centres in the city's western suburbs.