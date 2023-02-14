Equinix Melbourne gets Bare Metal as a Service offering

US-based data centre and cloud infrastructure provider Equinix has expanded its bare metal as a service (BMaaS), Equinix Metal, to Melbourne, aiming to achieve business growth in Australia.

The company have also expanded to Osaka, Japan, joining existing markets across Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, as part of 25 global metro areas.

Equinix Metal helps support the expansion of businesses while reducing exposure to unnecessary capex and labour costs.

According to Equinix’s 2022 Global Tech Trends Survey, 72 per cent of Australian businesses aim to expand into new markets over the next 12 months.

Additionally, almost half of their survey respondents (49 per cent) said Melbourne is the most common market in Australia to have a presence in, or plans to expand within the next 12 months.

Companies entering new markets can face challenges committing to technology investment amidst the uncertain economic environment.

These businesses can utilise Equinix’s digital infrastructure globally and leverage DevOps tools to deploy, maintain and scale their applications.

Equinix Metal can also remove hardware challenges of physical infrastructure which reduces the stress of companies configuring and running their own IT environment.

The ability to do this using software is a significant advantage and, for geo-redundancy, provides consistent infrastructure across locations.

Equinix Metal in Melbourne complements the existing node in Sydney.

The two nodes are geographically dispersed and highly interconnected which enables businesses to access dedicated infrastructure at software speed.

Companies can automate low latency interconnection and foundational network infrastructure that supports their businesses digitally.

“The launch of Equinix Metal in Melbourne meets the growing need for private low-latency digital infrastructure," Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said.

“With on-demand and flexible interconnectivity now available in both Sydney and Melbourne, businesses can instantly access dedicated compute capacity at software speed, automating interconnection and the foundational network infrastructure they need to support the transformation of their digital infrastructure,” Danskine added.

Equinix Metal is also guided by sustainability and performance-based metrics to minimise electronic waste and reduce redundancy of underused server capacity through standardisation

Last October 2022, Equinix hosted a Women in Tech charity luncheon to inspire women in the industry and equip them with knowledge to overcome challenges.

Earlier in July, Equinix opened the first of two planned xScale data centres in Western Sydney in a US $575 million partnership with PGIM Real Estate.

In January, Equinix launched its Network Edge virtual network service in its Melbourne campus. I

Equinix also opened a new International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Perth named PE3, investing US$54 million (more than AU$70 million), in December 2021.