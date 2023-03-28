Equinix, NEXTDC and Vocus top ranked ANZ data centre operators

Equinix remained the top data centre operator in the Oceania region for the second half of 2022, followed by competitors NEXTDC and Vocus, as scored by digital network procurement platform Cloudscene.

The US operator, which recently set up a Bare Metal as a Service (BMaaS) option for Melbourne, had 17 data centres in the region, scoring 702, 92 and 18 on connectivity, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps respectively.

Second placed NEXTDC had 10 data centres, and connectivity, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps scores of 576, 50 and 11.

In October last year, NEXTDC launched its third Melbourne data centre.

Vocus meanwhile had 18 data centres, and ranked 296, 19 and 2 on connectivity, network fabrics and cloud on-ramps respectively, earning the provider the third place.

Cloudscene said Global Switch surpassed Telstra in the second half of 2022, and Spark New Zealand retained its sixth position on the company's leaderboard.

Telstra expanded availability of its Private Cloud to Melbourne in November last year. 

CDC which opened a $1.5 billion 123 megawatt data centre in Eastern Creek, Sydney, and which plans to expand operations there with a further 108 megawatt, $1 billion facilities, made Cloudscene's leaderboard for the first time at position eight.

Brisbane's iSeek is back on Cloudscene's leaderboard this time, after dropping out of the top ten the half-year before.

Globally, North America dominated the data centre footprint and performance scenes with the highest proportion of facilites at 35.9 per cent, cloud on-ramps at 39.3 per cent, and 40.9 per cent of network fabrics - and 37.1 per cent of services providers worldwide.

However, data centre providers in Oceania, Asia and Latin America are holding strong, and continually developing more robust ecosystems with their respective regions, Cloudscene said.

