Equinix opens doors to fourth Melbourne data centre

Equinix has opened the doors to its fourth Melbourne data centre in five years.

The new $117 million facility, named ME2, stretches across 2739 square metres of dedicated co-location space. Once completed, ME2 will extend to 8190 square metres of co-lo space.

ME2 is located adjacent to Equinix’s ME1 data centre in Port Melbourne, with the two buildings connected via a pedestrian footbridge.

Much like the rest of Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX) facilities, customers can access services from the public cloud giants of the world including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba, SAP Cloud, Oracle and Softlayer, as well as access to service providers such as Telstra, Optus and Vocus. In addition, Equinix says customers operating out of ME2 can leverage the ecosystems of 10,000 other Equinix customers globally.

ME2 brings Equinix’s total data centre footprint in Australia to 17 locations spread across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane.

“Five years ago, we entered the Melbourne market with our ME1 facility,” said Equinix Australia MD Guy Danskine.

“In that short time, we now have four sites in two distinct campus locations across the city, containing a flourishing ecosystem that enables secure, high-speed, low-latency connections for our customers and partners. This new IBX demonstrates our continued commitment to the Victorian and Australian digital economies, creating a place where our customers and partners can interconnect across our national footprint of 17 highly connected data centers.”

The company noted in its announcement that The Salvation Army has moved its key infrastructure to an Equinix facility in Melbourne as it looks to shift more of its critical business apps to a SaaS model.

