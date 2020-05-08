Equinix revenue hits US$1.45 billion as all data Centres ‘remain operational’

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t slowing down Equinix as the data centre colocation giant generated US$1.45 billion in revenue during the first quarter with its more than 200 data centres around the globe remaining operational.

With the majority of the Equinix data centres being identified by local governments as essential businesses or critical infrastructure, the company has kept its data centres operational during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped boost total sales by 6 percent year over year with net income of US$119 million in the first quarter, which ended March 31. The quarter marked the 69th consecutive quarter of sales growth for Equinix.

“The Equinix business continues to perform well and show resiliency through these times of uncertainty, enabling us to remain focused on the clear set of priorities we laid out at the beginning of the year—investing in our people, evolving our platform and service portfolio to meet the changing needs of customers, expanding our go-to-market engine to fuel long-term growth, and simplifying our business to drive operating leverage and enhance our customer experience,” said Charles Meyers, president and CEO of Equinix, in a statement.

Approximately 30 percent of bookings in the first quarter came from Equinix channel partners, including wins around digital transformation and COVID-19 responses.

In terms of the coronavirus pandemic, Equinix, has taken precautionary measures to minimize the risk of operational impact on employees, customers and partners.

The company has implemented tools such as an appointment-based system to control timing and frequency of visits, while also encouraging customers to leverage its IBX (International Business Exchange) technicians via Smart Hands in order to restrict visits and minimize the number of people and the amount of time spent in data centres. Equinix Smart Hands is an around-the-clock, on-site, operational support service for remote management, installation and troubleshooting for data centre equipment.

Equinix has temporarily closed all of its corporate offices and instructed non-IBX employees across the globe to work from home. “We extend our gratitude to all the front-line workers who are helping to keep us safe and healthy during this global pandemic,” said Meyers.

During the first quarter, Equinix signed a roughly US$10 billion initial joint venture partnership with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, to develop and operate its hyperscale xScale data centres in Japan. The company also recently closed its US$335 million acquisition of bare metal automation startup Packet.

The data centre colocation and interconnection specialist provided full-year 2020 revenue guidance of between US$5.88 billion and US$5.99 billion, approximately a 7 percent increase compared with 2019.

This article originally appeared at crn.com