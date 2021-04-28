Equinix taps Telstra exec Cyrus Adaggra as corporate development lead

Colocation provider Equinix has appointed long-time Telstra exec Cyrus Adaggra to lead its growth strategy across Asia-Pacific.

Adaggra was appointed to the role of APAC vice president of corporate development, where he will lead Equinix’s Asia-Pacific Corporate Development team out of Sydney.

“Cyrus’ extensive background in the telecommunications industry, combined with his expertise in corporate development and mergers and acquisitions, make him a valuable addition to the Equinix Asia-Pacific executive management team,” Equinix APAC president Jeremy Deutsch said.

“Asia-Pacific remains one of the most dynamic markets in the world, so we have been driving extensive expansion across the region. I believe Cyrus’ efforts will further enhance our presence and reach in the market and help deliver new opportunities for Equinix and our customers.”

Adaggra was most recently head of financial strategy at Telstra, a role he held since 2018. Prior to that, he rose up through the telco’s mergers and acquisitions team through his decade-long stint. He also worked at systems integrators Capgemini and EY.

Speaking on his appointment, Adaggra said, “I am incredibly excited to join Equinix at a moment of great opportunity for the company.”

“I look forward to working with our team to continue to grow our existing markets and explore new markets across the region to help our customers accelerate the delivery and consumption of digital services on a global scale with on-demand infrastructure.”