Equinix to build two new Sydney data centres

Global colocation provider Equinix has announced it will build and run two new data centres in Sydney’s western suburbs.

The new facilities are part of a US$575 million joint venture with PGIM Real Estate, the real estate investment and financing arm of Prudential Financial’s global asset management business, together building and operating the data centres.

The data centres are xScale data centres, which are tailor-made to serve hyperscalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud more.

The facilities will be known as SY9x and SY10x, with the former set to open in Q1 2022. Both will provide some 55 megawatts of power capacity.

“As digital transformation accelerates across all industries, hybrid multicloud is becoming the IT architecture of choice for leading businesses. These companies recognise that digital infrastructure is a source of competitive advantage, and they are leveraging Platform Equinix to directly connect and operate close to the largest cloud companies powering this infrastructure,” Equinix president and CEO Charles Meyers said.

“Our new relationship with PGIM Real Estate follows our successful partnership with GIC and will enable the world’s largest hyperscalers to expand within the Equinix ecosystem in Australia.”

SY9x and SY10x will join six other xScale data centres now open across Asia-Pacific (Tokyo), EMEA (Paris and London) and Latin America (São Paulo), along with others currently under development. Equinix said the global portfolio is set to bring in US$7.5 billion across 34 facilities and 675 MW of power capacity when completed and fully constructed.

PGIM Real Estate chief executive Eric Adler said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with Equinix on this investment in Sydney, and we look forward to expanding this strategic relationship in other markets, thereby providing our investors further access to the increasingly important digital infrastructure sector.”

“This is a highly symbiotic venture between two market-leading firms with complementary business models and global capabilities.”