Equinix upgrades biggest Australian data centre

US data centre giant Equinix has announced the completion of phase 2 of its expansion of its SY5 data centre in Alexandria, Sydney.

The company said it has invested US$49 million (approximately A$66 million) to add 2,150 cabinets, bringing capacity to 3,975 cabinets with a colocation space of 11,310 square metres.

SY5 is Equinix’s largest data centre in Australia to date, with more than 9,200 cabinets expected when fully built.

“We continue to see significant momentum in Australia as technology spend accelerates, driven by the shift to as-a-service consumption models and hybrid multicloud being widely adopted as the architecture of choice,” Equinix Australia managing director Guy Danskine said.

He pointed to recent research that digital infrastructure is a continually growing market as organisations seek a competitive advantage.

“In Q2, interconnection services contributed to 16 percent of the total recurring revenue in Asia-Pacific, driven by the continued strength of Equinix Fabric,” Danskine said.

The global company said recently that it expects revenue to reach upward of US$6.64 billion in 2021, which would be a 10 percent increase year over year.

“The expansion of our SY5 IBX reflects our strategy to continue enriching business ecosystems with added capacity, so our customers can unlock the enormous potential of digital through interconnection. This includes moving out of legacy data centres and locating private infrastructure adjacent to their cloud providers to reduce latency and connect to thousands of service providers on Platform Equinix,” Danskine continued.

“Continued investment by the major hyperscale companies illustrates the growing momentum in Australia to ensure organisations have the capability to run highly available services across multiple regions within Australia. These investments are important for customers and combined with our ongoing expansion plans, which includes the completion of our third data centre in Perth expected later this year, we look forward to seeing continued growth in Australia.”