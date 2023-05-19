Ericom names Andy Hurt as national sales director

Sydney-based managed services provider Ericom has appointed Andy Hurt as its national sales director.

Hurt replaces Murat Aydemir, who held the role for a decade, and is now transitioning to a new role at Ericom, leading its future technology division, a spokesperson told CRN.

As the new national sales director, Hurt will be responsible for Ericom’s sales performance and sales strategy, working closely with his team lead and other business leads to drive customer success and growth in the industry.

He will be reporting straight to Ericom’s chief executive, Kyle Page.

Hurt joins the role with decades of experience in sales and marketing, where Ericom highlighted he was selected for the position due to is impressive track record as senior executives in the ANZ and APAC region.

This includes 3 and half years as the managing director of Poly, which he held from 2018 to 2022.

Since leaving Poly Hurt was been running his own business ABMH which specialises in corporate performance.

Prior to Poly Hurt worked in several director of sales and solutions positions at NEC Australia from 2012 to 2018 and held various roles at Avaya from 2003 to 2012.

Hurt said “I am truly excited to embark on this journey with such a talented team.

My goal is to build remarkable momentum within our organisation, encouraging each individual to harness their full potential and collectively become the best in our industry.”

“I am honoured to contribute my experience and leadership to foster Ericom's growth and lead us towards unparalleled success,” he said.

Ericom’s senior leadership team have collaborated with Hurt over the past 10 to 12 years, and were excited to see him join the team.

An Ericom spokesperson told CRN that the new business unit Aydemir will lead brings together healthcare technology, IoT devices, data management leading to AI and BI services, managed services, device as a service and visualisation and dashboards with workflows.