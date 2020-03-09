ERP vendor IFS appoints first Aussie channel chief

Swedish-headquartered enterprise software vendor IFS has appointed Greg Robinson has its first head of channels and alliance for Australia and New Zealand.

IFS’ solutions include enterprise resource planning, enterprise asset management and service management software catered to manufacturing, distribution and other service-focused operations. Its targeted industry verticals include aerospace & defense, telecommunications, energy, utilities & resources, engineering and manufacturing.

The company said in a press release said the appointment of an Australian channel chief came as a response to IFS’ 20 percent net revenue growth in the region.

Based in Sydney, Robinson will be responsible for “building collaborative relationships that connect partners with new opportunities” along with spearheading its channel partner program.

Prior to IFS, Robinson was COO of Precise Business Solutions, leading its Epicor ERP implementation from October 2017 to June 2019. Prior to that, he was general manager of Telstra Health from December 2013 to November 2017.

“IFS’s ongoing success demonstrates the appetite Australian customers have for software solution that provide real business value in asset intensive and project intensive domains,” said Robinson.

“I’m excited to be a part of a company that builds trust with partners through a collaborative spirit and an agile approach to the changing market conditions. We are providing partners with a truly unique opportunity to provide their customers with more choice in a market where other vendors focus on extracting value rather than delivering value.”

In addition to Robinson’s appointment, IFS made five other significant hires to align with its targeted verticals. Jim Hatzistavrou was appointed as senior account executive, while Simone Doolan, Anna Murray, Ian Watts and David Davy were all appointed as senior account directors.