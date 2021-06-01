ERP vendor Infor names new APJ boss

Industry ERP vendor Infor has appointed Chema Aramburu as its executive vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Based in Singapore, Aramburu will be responsible for Infor’s business across Australia and New Zealand, as well as Southeast Asia, Greater China, Korea, India and Japan.

In his new role, Aramburu is tasked to drive software-as-a-service uptake across the region, drawing on his 20-plus years experience in IT and cloud operations.

“Chema is a seasoned leader in the IT and cloud industry, with a proven track record in leading business transformations and building successful sales teams,” Infor chief executive Kevin Samuelson said.

“We are excited to have him on board to lead Asia Pacific, a region of tremendous opportunity and diversity. The APAC customers I have met are looking to technology to help accelerate innovation, grow and transform their businesses – be it quick access to data to attain better decision-making, or enhancing relationships with customers and with supply chains that have flexibility and agility so that their business models can be highly adaptive.

“Infor’s multi-tenant CloudSuites are purpose-built for specific industries and enable organisations to drive greater operational efficiencies, scale their business quickly and achieve outstanding customer outcomes.”

Aramburu was hired out of Oracle, where he was APJ regional sales vice president for cloud sales out of its Singapore office. Prior to that, he also worked at SAP and Dell.

Speaking on his new role, Aramburu said, “I am excited to be leading a region that is seeing exponential growth as one of the key engines of the global economy, and where cloud adoption is accelerating rapidly across all sectors.”

“As businesses increasingly look to digitise and scale their operations for greater agility and resiliency, technology and cloud will continue to be a key enabler. Infor is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-specific services and solutions to address the diverse challenges faced by businesses today, and I look forward to helping our customers navigate their transformation journey.

“Instrumental to driving huge growth and success out here will be my team. People talent is one of Infor’s greatest assets, and I am personally thrilled to be a mentor and coach, and to help develop and retain a high-performing team who will delight our customers at every touch point.”