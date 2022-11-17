ESET Australia names Spirit Technology’s Eric Rollett as new head of channel sales

Security vendor ESET Australia has appointed Eric Rollet as its new head of channel sales as part of the company's channel business expansion.

Rollett moves from his previous role at Spirit Technology Solutions as sales manager and director of Spirit's IT&T NSW business.

As channel chief, Rollett will be responsible for leading the sales from consumer to SMB and MSP to Enterprise with a channel focused approach.

Based in Sydney, Rollett will report to ESET Australia country manager Kelly Johnson.

Rollett has some 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions in sales and operations management, including IT, business process improvement, digital transformation, IT security and managed services.

ESET also cited Rollett's global experience in multinational organisations, having held senior directorial positions in South Africa, the UK and Australia, securing high-profile contracts across those countries, as well as Europe.

Prior to Spirit, Rollett worked at CyberCX fas manager of customer sales NSW from 2020 to 2021, and at Shearwater Solutions as a sales manager from 2019 to 2020. He also worked at ADEC Preview Solutions for 10 years, from 2009 to 2019, where he held the positions of business operations manager and sales managers. Before this role he worked at Preview Services in the UK as commercial operations director and sales director from 2005 to 2009.

ESET said Rollett’s knowledge would help build on the company's channel growth, enable partners and expand the business. The company said he was hired for his long history of outperforming expected sales targets for global organisations in IT, coupled with an extensive knowledge of compliance.