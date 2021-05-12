ESET boosts Aussie MSP offerings

Endpoint security vendor ESET has introduced a series of incentives for local managed service providers designed to boost adoption of its offerings.

The company added the ConnectWise integration globally for its endpoint integration product in 2012.

Late last month, the company localised the integration to gear it toward the needs of Australian MSPs, adding local support out of Sydney and new pricing for Australia.



ESET Australian national sales manager Luke Holland said the company took its time to consider the best way of serving the MSP market in Australia.



“The challenge with the global [ConnectWise] agreement was that it did not bring that locality and when I joined last August, my mandate was to try and make this a local arrangement,” he told CRN.



Holland added that the new program would allow MSPs to “seamlessly take our technology on whilst having a complete control via the ConnectWise portal”.



“It gives you true flexibility as an MSP so you can add customers, remove customers, it gives you accurate billing and very smooth billing compared to some of our competitors who may be a little clunkier.”

“We understand what the MSP needs to be successful and have implemented those needs into our offering.

“We will be one of the only vendors offering local support to MSPs from our offices in Sydney meaning that MSPs will have a far tighter relationship with us and a direct number to call rather than waiting on a response from a support centre abroad.

“MSPs will also find this program delivers accurate, on-time billing which we know they’ll welcome."

Holland added that the company had invested in building a strong team for the local market.

“We know you can’t grow and help your partners grow unless you’re giving them everything they need, which includes the right pricing and billing, responsiveness to business inquiries and on-tap local support so they can respond quickly and knowledgeably to their customers' needs."