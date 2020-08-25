ESET hires ex-Solista, Kemp exec Luke Holland as Aussie head of sales

Security vendor ESET has hired Aussie IT channel veteran Luke Holland as its Australian head of sales.

Holland was hired out of Sydney cloud and security consultancy and CRN Fast50 mainstay Solista, where he worked out of its government and telco division.

ESET country manager Kelly Johnson said Holland’s hiring comes at an exciting time for the company’s growth and the recent launch of its new partner program.

“We are targeting significant growth in the next 12 months and a vital part of that is our revamped Partner Program. The ESET Partner Connect Program is designed to be easy, flexible and profitable for our partner community and we believe will give our channel partners one of the best partner programs in the industry,” Johnson said.

“As head of sales, Luke will play a key part in driving that strategy and working with the channel to ensure they can leverage the resources, tools and programs they need to grow their sales with ESET.”

Holland has been working in the IT channel across Australia and the United Kingdom, holding a number of sales roles with both resellers and vendors.

Prior to joining Solista, Holland was ANZ regional director of Kemp Technologies, holding the role for one year after being promoted from channel manager. He also worked at Webroot as APAC channel manager. Other stints include Applaud IT, Insight and a number of UK-based resellers.

Speaking on his appointment, Holland said he is excited by the challenge. “ESET is poised for growth in Australia. It’s a world leader in cybersecurity, both in terms of its product line and its research. Having a dominant position in other markets shows that ESET can quickly gain market share in Australia. Strong leadership alongside a good go-to-market strategy attracted me to this great opportunity.”

“ESET is well kept secret within this market and the cybersecurity category is growing. I am looking forward to engaging the channel across consumer, MSP and the reseller partner network.”

Holland added ESET’s Internet Security products are consistently rated among the top products in the market and have high degrees of customer satisfaction while its research teams play a leading role in identifying and mitigating daily emerging threats.

“With the Partner Connect Program and new channel partners we plan to bring ESET to the forefront for both business and individuals when they are looking for the best solutions for their internet security needs.”