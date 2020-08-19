ESET launches Partner Connect Program

Security vendor ESET has launched a new partner program to help its Aussie resellers gain access to its globally available resources.

The new program, Partner Connect Program, replaces the vendor’s former AUSTAR ONE partner program and includes some major changes aimed to benefit channel partners of all sizes.

ESET Australia country manager Kelly Johnson, who was appointed earlier this year, told CRN the Partner Connect Program makes partnering with the vendor “easy, flexible and profitable”.

“After working 30 years at Ingram Micro in multiple roles across five different countries and multiple business segments, ESET knew my expertise in the channel would help them expand its business in Australia,” Johnson told CRN.

“The best way to expand the business is to leverage the channel, which I know needs to happen.”

Through Partner Connect, resellers gain access to resources like enablement tools, sales kits and marketing resources to help them sell product bundles profitably and easily to customers.

ESET also removed its bronze level in its partner tiers to help smaller resellers be able to buy ESET products from its distributors, namely Microbe, Bluechip Infotech and Ingram Micro.

“We’ve got this global kit of resources that nobody knows about. It's almost like ESET, in fact is one of the best kept secrets in Australia,” Johnson said.

“We’re going to be launching a set partner portal hub website, which is really a simple one page landing page that points people in the right direction for resources.”

Some of the resources that can be found there include ESET’s security news site welivesecurity.com, online training and development, access to marketing resources like tools, templates and more.

“Our licensing offerings are fit to suit businesses of various sizes and we can provide marketing support, including access to promos and other incentives from deal registration, special bid pricing and switch to ESET incentives,” Johnson said.