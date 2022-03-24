eSignature vendor SigniFlow names rhipe as new APAC distie

eSignature workflow software vendor Signiflow has appointed rhipe as its newest distributor for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

SigniFlow specialises in digital and electronic signature software using workflow functionality and ease of document distribution to automate business processes.

The Crayon-owned distributor also joins Dicker Data (by way of its recently acquired Hills IT distribution business) and Bluechip Infotech as Signiflow’s local distributors.

"With a footprint in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, and a large network of resellers, MSPs, ISVs and SIs, rhipe is well-positioned to leverage this partnership to help companies digitally transform. rhipe exemplifies the quality of distribution partners we need as we focus on growing our presence and delivering solutions through regional partners," SigniFlow APAC sales director David Saunders said.

"We're excited to build a robust channel for SigniFlow in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, offering all the value-added services needed to help our partners meet the demand for eSignature, contract generation and document automation solutions."

SigniFlow’s platform is a workflow, cryptographic electronic and digital signature engine that works independently or fully integrated with existing systems. It can be deployed either as a SaaS or on-premises solution.

rhipe group executive for partners and programs Warren Nolan said, "We are committed to providing our partners with access to a broad range of industry-leading digital solutions, delivering a wide choice of tier one providers to our ecosystem."

"This partnership will help us deliver transformative solutions through our channel partners so that businesses can achieve growth by digitalising intensive processes that impact time and resources. We are pleased to welcome SigniFlow to the rhipe Productivity portfolio."

SigniFlow appointed Bluechip Infotech as its ANZ distributor in February 2021, and later appointed Hills Limited in March that year. Hills sold its IT distribution business to Dicker Data in February 2022 for around $20 million.

