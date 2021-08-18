Essential Tech acquires fellow Brisbane MSP Swytch

Brisbane-based MSP Essential Tech has acquired fellow Brisbane MSP Swytch.

Swych was launched by Ben Browne in 2011 to meet the demand for managed IT services that he said he saw a need for during his time in a partnership with computer repairs company Nerd2Go.

Essential Tech said the acquisition of Swytch will expand the company’s presence in the Australia and strengthen its delivery of services to the market, the company said in a statement.

Both companies are focused on delivering high quality, customised IT solutions that focus on client satisfaction by working closely to understand the customer and their business needs.

Essential Tech was launched in 2007 and today offers managed services across cloud, communications, security, IT and modern office.

“We are very excited to welcome the Swytch team and clients to Essential Tech. We are looking forward to the opportunities this acquisition presents to both the Swytch and Essential Tech teams and clients,” said Essential Tech managing director Michael Coward.

Swytch technical lead Peter Simon added that he was excited about the acquisition and the opportunities it presents to the Swytch existing clients, with the wider offering that Essential Tech provides.