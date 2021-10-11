EU begins questioning Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office

By on
EU begins questioning Microsoft rivals over Teams integration in Office

EU antitrust regulators are following up on a complaint by Slack Technologies by asking Microsoft's rivals if its Teams app integrated with its Office product gives it greater clout, in a sign that they could open an investigation.

In a questionnaire sent to rivals and seen by Reuters, the European Commission is focusing on the period 2016 to 2021. Microsoft introduced Teams in early 2017 to compete with Slack and others in the fast-growing workplace collaboration market.

Slack, bought by business software maker Salesforce.com in July, took its grievance over Microsoft's Teams software to the Commission last year.

Microsoft, which has been handed 2.2 billion euros (AU$3.5 billion) in EU fines for cases involving so-called tying and other practices in previous decade, declined to comment.

Slack alleged that tying or bundling Teams with Office was illegal and urged the EU competition agency to separate the two.

It said Microsoft pre-installs the workplace chat, it was difficult to un-install and that the US company refused to provide information that would allow rival products to work with Teams and Office.

This has prompted the Commission to ask if bundled products give companies access to data that may increase their market power in both markets and at the same time make it harder for rivals, in particular those with only product, to compete.

It has also asked about barriers to entry or expansion in the workplace apps market, switching costs for customers and the importance of user data protection.

Rivals were asked for a list of customers who have switched to Microsoft Teams or its bundled Office, the percentage of revenue they had lost as a result, as well as the impact of the integrated products on their investments in innovation and the quality and price of their products.

The questionnaire asked if the COVID-19 had boosted demand for workplace apps and how this will evolve post-pandemic.

Other companies which provide workplace apps include Zoom Video Communications, Alphabet's Google, Facebook and Cisco.

(AU$1 = 0.63 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
collaboration europe microsoft office salesforce slack software teams

Partner Content

More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datto ANZ boss James Bergl departs

Datto ANZ boss James Bergl departs
TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief

TeamViewer appoints first local channel chief
Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech

Deloitte snaps up Canberra's Sliced Tech
Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Telstra Purple unveils 5G-enabled edge compute offering

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?