Euro cloud provider UpCloud to launch Sydney data centre

European cloud services provider UpCloud is launching a new data centre in Sydney.

It will provide local cloud resellers access to its cloud infrastructure and proprietary block storage technology, MaxiOPS.

With this colocation partnership with Equinix, it will be the company’s 11th data centre location globally.

CEO Antti Vilpponen told CRN that UpCloud’s customer-base have been asking for the company to expand into Australia.

“We’ve had a very encouraging base of Australian customers on UpCloud for a long time. When we looked at potential locations within Australia, we came to realise that the customers we are primarily targeting and offering our services to, growing online businesses, many of them reside in Sydney.

“We have very good relationships with our existing customer base and we’re already talking to tens of potential [partners] in Australia for our launch. We’ve understood from these discussions that Australians are appreciative of great customer service and good performance for their workloads.”

The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland and has a presence in Singapore, the USA, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

“One of the big benefits of our global approach to new customers is the opportunity to leverage any of our data centre locations,” Vilpponen added.

“Many Australian companies also have their customers around the world. UpCloud’s global footprint offers a superior alternative to a local provider in this sense. We also pride ourselves on a very swift customer support experience, 24/7.”

UpCloud is currently calling for resellers to sign up for early access. It offers a partner program and is aiming to develop partnerships that can leverage local sales experience.

“We’re competing against the largest companies in the world in a global environment, hence Aussies, just as any other customer of UpCloud’s, can rest assured that they will be getting world-class performance and reliability for their business-critical workloads. Our storage backend technology called MaxIOPS offers superior performance and reliability compared to usual alternatives.”