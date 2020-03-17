Ex-Capgemini CEO joins Innovo

Former Capgemini CEO, Paul Thorley has joined Innovo Technology Solutions as its chairman and executive director.

Innovo Technology Solutions is a testing and software development consultancy.

In his new role, Thorley will work with the Innovo board to set effective strategy and deliver on commitments, while focusing on future-proofed solutions that are customer centric.

Innovo co-founder and director, Nick Finlayson said the recent appointment to the board was part of the latest strategic changes at Innovo.

The company has recently undergone a rebrand and buy-out under the Enex Consulting business, as well as signing partnerships with key vendors including Mulesoft.

“Our customers across all sectors are looking for innovative yet reliable technology solutions to drive their business,” said Finlayson.

“We are committed to investing in the right talent, automated technology and methodologies to help our clients mitigate risk, reduce costs and improve revenue streams.”

Thorley has worked with many leading Fortune 500, government and ASX listed companies. He brings with him experience in strategic and consumer insights for businesses that are struggling in a rapidly shifting digital space.

“The opportunity to join forces [with Thorley] again under the Innovo brand while the market is demanding reliable digital transformation technology partners and open banking solutions, was too good to miss,” said Finlayson.

Thorley plans to help continue to develop Innovo’s operating model, empower its staff and deepen strategic partner relationships.

“Our clients across the private and public sectors are the mid-to-large scale organisations that are all wrestling with data silos, failed cloud enablement and complex forms of digital transformation,” he said.

“To stay competitive and relevant in technology they need reliable, efficient and innovative technology partners that can deliver in an ever-evolving technology landscape.

We’ve also got expertise and partnerships to deliver open banking models across the finance sector, which we are in the process of delivering right now.”