Ex-Cevo staff form project management, UX consultancy Digi6

Two former employees of Melbourne software developer and consultant Cevo have formed a new business called Digi6.

Cevo consultants Joanne Spencer and Lisa Applegarth will lead the new project management, user experience and change management consultancy as Melbourne and Sydney leads, respectively.

Digi6 aims to support organisations undergoing digital transformation work, enabling teams to change behaviour by improving the user experience and implementing effective change management practices. Its offerings include project delivery management, business analysis, organisational change and adoption, experience design, product management, and information architecture.

The company said it would be underpinned by the delivery processes of its two technical sister businesses, Cevo and Arinco.

“As the digital focus of customers continues to accelerate, digital innovation is imperative to transform traditional, slow evolving organisations into agile, tech-enabled businesses,” Digi6 Victorian general manager Joanne Spencer said.

“With experienced project management and delivery services, and experience design capabilities, Digi6 was born to disrupt the status quo.”

Spencer added that Digi6’s design process goes beyond just visual design and instead uncovers insights about the company’s customers’ organisation, the enabling technology and end-users.

That information is then elevated to simplify, humanise and build products to deliver real value to end-users, known as a people-first approach to digital innovation,” she said. “Our vision is to help our customers achieve their digital potential in a modern, tech-enabled world.”

NSW general manager Lisa Applegarth said, “Today, digital transformation and innovation is as much about people as it is about technology.”

“It’s important that businesses not only keep up with the ever changing needs of their customers, but recognise the importance of change management within the organisation itself. We are on a mission to make a tangible difference by empowering and uplifting the teams we work with, and by partnering with our customers to help them raise the bar within their own organisation.”

The company also aims to provide a diverse and inclusive environment for employees, while growing the Melbourne and Sydney operations.

Applegarth said, “Our future is our people. Collectively we are our greatest strength and our most valued asset.”

“We are committed to attracting, developing and retaining a diverse group of talented individuals who provide experienced project and design capabilities to drive an empathic, people-first approach to digital innovation.”

Cevo's roots are in Sydney, where the company operated before being acquired by Kloud in 2015. When Telstra acquired Kloud the following year, Cevo broke off as an independent business in Melbourne. Arinco was founded in 2019 by a number of former Kloud execs.