Ex-Data#3 exec Phil Dickman joins Intuit Technologies

Tasmanian-owned ICT services provider Intuit Technologies has hired former Data#3 executive Phil Dickman to oversee revenue growth.

Dickman will start in the newly-created role of chief revenue officer on 13 January, responsible for all aspects of revenue growth, including business and corporate development future acquisitions.

He joined Data#3 in 2014, becoming national sales manager for infrastructure solutions in July 2017. He left the company for a brief stint as chief executive officer for technology lifecycle solutions provider Greenbox Systems between September 2018 and January 2019, before returning to Data#3 as national practice manager for Dell.

“I am humbled and energised by the way in which Intuit Technologies brings great skill, focus and flexibility to customers in the way they deliver ICT solutions,” said Dickman.

“I feel that it is so important to create real value through ICT. One way to do this is through partnering with trusted organisations such as Dell Technologies – something Intuit Technologies has done so well for so many years.”

Intuit Technologies chief executive Pieter Kolkert noted that the company has recently expanded into the Victorian market, and that Dickman’s appointment represented a continued focus on national growth.

“We are excited by the opportunity to bring more of our capability and experience to customers across Australia,” said Kolkert. “Phil will bring a different dimension to our business and enable the whole team to get broader exposure to key opportunities across the Australian market.”

Dickman will be based out of Intuit’s Brisbane office.