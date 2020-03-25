Ex-Google Cloud ANZ boss joins Salesforce

Ex-Google Cloud ANZ boss joins Salesforce
Colin Timm

Former Google Cloud Australia and New Zealand country director Colin Timm has joined Salesforce.

According to LinkedIn, Timm assumed the role of senior vice president for strategic advisory services at Salesforce effective March 2020.

CRN has contacted Salesforce for comment and further detail.

Timm left Google Cloud in February 2020 after more than two years as ANZ country director. He was replaced by former Salesforce APAC GM and vice president Mark Innes.

Previous roles include leadership roles at Telstra, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Sun Microsystems and Unisys.

