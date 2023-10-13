Ex-Microsoft exec Colin Gniel joins Canberra MSP The Factor

By on
Ex-Microsoft exec Colin Gniel joins Canberra MSP The Factor
Colin Gniel, The Factor.

Canberra-based managed services provider The Factor has announced the appointment of former Microsoft federal director Colin Gniel as its new Australian federal government sales executive.

Founded in 2020 by former Veritec chief executive Keiran Mott, The Factor provides business design, digital advisory and transformation services.

The company is a Microsoft partner to the federal government, specialising in Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365.

Gniel's appointment is part of The Factor's growth plan and commitment to delivering business applications to the public sector.

His new role will see him develop and execute strategies for government agencies, utilising his knowledge of Microsoft Co-Pilot and AI tools.

"The potential to drive positive change in this sector is vast, and I am looking forward to leading the charge with cutting-edge solutions, including the opportunities presented by Microsoft Co-Pilot, to enhance government services and efficiency," Gniel said.

Gniel comes to The Factor with over 30 years in the IT sector, having spent the last five at Microsoft.

He previously held leadership roles at Virtustream and IBM, where he served for 17 years.

"Colin's arrival marks a pivotal moment in our journey," The Factor's chief executive Keiran Mott said.

"His expertise and experience in the technology industry, coupled with his deep understanding of government operations and expertise in Microsoft, makes him the perfect person for the job!"

"We know Colin will drive innovation that truly transforms the way government agencies operate."

