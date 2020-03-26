Ex-Nutanix ANZ boss jumps to Rubrik

Former Nutanix ANZ managing director Jamie Humphrey has joined backup and data management vendor Rubrik.

Humphrey assumes the vacant ANZ country manager and GM role, after Luke McGoldrick stepped down to a new role of Account Executive for Alliances earlier this month.

Based in Melbourne, Humphrey will report directly to Rubrik APJ vice president Kamal Brar.

“As we further accelerate our growth and investment in A/NZ region, Jamie will be focused on expanding our presence to serve our customers on the journey to hybrid cloud,” Brar said.

“The ANZ market has some of the most innovative customers and partners that are rapidly changing their cloud data management strategies to address business needs relating to multi-cloud governance, security and orchestration, all areas where Rubrik continues to accelerate time to value.

“I’m excited to have Jamie lead our next phase of growth and work closely with Luke and team.”

Humphrey departed Nutanix in January 2020, after more than two years as ANZ managing director and APJ OEM alliances leader before that. He also worked in a number of leadership roles at DataCore Software and Dell, as well as in various technical roles at the Queensland government and the Department of Defence.

“Australian and New Zealand enterprises are accelerating their adoption of cloud and many not only struggle to handle the massive amounts of data they now store in their clouds, but are lost as to how they can keep business running amid a crisis or shutdown, including during cyber breaches,” Humphrey said.

“I look forward to working with Luke, Kamal and the team to help these organisations optimise their cloud transformations through safe and simple management of, and access to, their data.”