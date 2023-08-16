Ex-Versent, Servian exec Jordan Greig launches consulting firm Practiv

Channel veteran and former Versent and Servian executive Jordan Greig has launched a new data, cloud and analytics consultancy firm Practiv.

With offices in Sydney and Brisbane, Practiv aims to fix what Greig calls the “broken” model of IT consultancy by focusing on solving customers’ business problems first before assessing solutions.

“Consultancy in Australia has been broken for several years."

"Most consultancies use a one-size-fits-all approach that focuses on maximising margins wherever possible,” Grieg said.

“At Practiv, we do things differently. We’re an ethical company, and take a customer-first approach."

"That means we always act in the best interest of our customers and building long-term partnerships with our customers is pivotal to everything we do."

"Our team of 50 consultants pride ourselves on being both business problem solvers and domain technology experts."

"Of course, we know our tech inside out, but we believe truly effective strategies are led by a deep understanding of the challenge, rather than the technology itself.”

The company will partner closely with Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, Databricks and Google Cloud. Practiv will actively target both public sector and private organisations across industries like financial services, media, retail, energy and healthcare.

Some existing customers include Westpac, Bupa, IAG, Equifax and Xero.

Greig was most recently general manager at cloud consulting firm Versent from August 2022 before departing to commit to Practiv full-time earlier this year.

Prior to Versent he was director of professional services at Servian from 2020 to 2022, and at Google Cloud ANZ as professional services lead from 2017 to 2020.

Practiv was not Greig’s first attempt at owning a technology firm, having previously founded AWS Advanced Consulting partner Cloud House in 2014 in New Zealand.

The company was later acquired by Bulletproof in 2016, with Greig taking on the additional role of head of cloud services at the company.

Other previous stints include product manager and solutions architect at NZ-based Futuretech Labs from 2010 to 2014, consultant at NZ-based ACG Group from 2008 to 2010 and consultant at NZ-based Codeblue Ltd in 2008.