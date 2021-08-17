Exabeam names first APAC channel chief

Security analytics vendor Exabeam has appointed its first APAC channel chief, naming Sean Abbott to head up its regional partner ecosystem.



Abbott will be tasked with building the company’s regional channel sales program and driving sales through the company’s partners. The company’s distribution partner in Australia is Sydney-based Orca Tech.



His most recent comparable role was as acting head of region for backup and DR vendor Zerto. Prior to this, he held senior roles at Comodo, Tufin and Trend Micro.



“I am excited to work with such a young, dynamic organisation and by the opportunity presented to help grow the company’s presence in the channel. My experience and contacts across the region will be a big help in driving this period of growth for Exabeam,” Abbott said in a statement.



The vendor said the role complements its other recent hires in the region, with Stephen Crowshaw recently joining the company’s Australian office as a senior sales engineer and other regional appointments.



Exabeam also recently opened an office in India, which it said is “primarily devoted to research and development”.



The company also recently joined the XDR Alliance, a partnership of cybersecurity and information technology companies collaborating to build an extended detection and response (XDR) framework and architecture. Other vendor members include: Armis, Expel, ExtraHop, Google Cloud, Mimecast, Netskope and SentinelOne.



“Exabeam is making a big push into the APJ region,” the company’s head of APJ sales Gareth Cox said.



“We have state-of-the-art solutions that are getting wide recognition and we are now putting the resources in place to capitalise on that.



“There is huge scope for our SIEM and XDR solutions in APAC, as companies continue to evolve digitally and require smarter security tools. With channel, sales and engineers now in place, we stand ready to meet that demand.”