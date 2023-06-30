Excite Cyber launches first private SOC in Tasmania

Cybersecurity provider Excite Cyber has launched Tasmania’s first privately owned 24/7 security operations centre (SOC).

The SOC aims to serve the security needs of organisations in Tasmania and across Australia, following recent incidents.

Excite Cyber plans to support cybersecurity traineeships and other opportunities to cultivate local cybersecurity talent.

The Minister for Science and Technology Madeleine Ogilvie MP officially launched the SOC at the Waterside Pavilion, where attendees included business, government and cybersecurity experts.

"We saw a need for a Tasmanian SOC for a number of reasons," Excite IT founder Bryan Saba said.

"Obviously there have been a number of incidents involving Tasmanian organisations in recent months, but there’s also an opportunity to support the development of a local cyber talent pool and expertise.”

“This is about bolstering defences and providing Tasmanian businesses with a local capability that they haven’t had in the past and working toward a more robust future capacity.”

“Our Tassie SOC aims to not only enhance cybersecurity measures and protect digital assets in the region but support our security operations centre in Sydney in delivering these services nationwide," Excite’s chief operating officer Mark Hitchcock said.

“We’re especially proud to be upskilling Tasmanians and look forward to contributing much more to the development of a skilled workforce in the cybersecurity industry here in Tasmania.”

Hitchock will directly oversee the SOC development, operations and growth.