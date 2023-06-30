Excite Cyber launches first private SOC in Tasmania

By on
Excite Cyber launches first private SOC in Tasmania

Cybersecurity provider Excite Cyber has launched Tasmania’s first privately owned 24/7 security operations centre (SOC).

The SOC aims to serve the security needs of organisations in Tasmania and across Australia, following recent incidents.

Excite Cyber plans to support cybersecurity traineeships and other opportunities to cultivate local cybersecurity talent.

The Minister for Science and Technology Madeleine Ogilvie MP officially launched the SOC at the Waterside Pavilion, where attendees included business, government and cybersecurity experts.

"We saw a need for a Tasmanian SOC for a number of reasons," Excite IT founder Bryan Saba said.

"Obviously there have been a number of incidents involving Tasmanian organisations in recent months, but there’s also an opportunity to support the development of a local cyber talent pool and expertise.”

“This is about bolstering defences and providing Tasmanian businesses with a local capability that they haven’t had in the past and working toward a more robust future capacity.”

“Our Tassie SOC aims to not only enhance cybersecurity measures and protect digital assets in the region but support our security operations centre in Sydney in delivering these services nationwide," Excite’s chief operating officer Mark Hitchcock said.

“We’re especially proud to be upskilling Tasmanians and look forward to contributing much more to the development of a skilled workforce in the cybersecurity industry here in Tasmania.”

Hitchock will directly oversee the SOC development, operations and growth.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bryan saba excite cyber madeleine ogilvie mark hitchcock security soc

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Microsoft MSP, Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP, Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datacom slides into the red

Datacom slides into the red
The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
TD Synnex chief executive on current challenging market

TD Synnex chief executive on current challenging market
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?