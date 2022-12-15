Excite IT to rollout VOIP to 274 Healius healthcare centres

MSP Excite IT has scored a $540,000 contract to deploy VOIP to 274 healthcare centres for healthcare company Healius.

Excite IT will roll out the telephony solution over the next six months for Healius, which has pathology laboratories, diagnostic imaging centres and day hospitals. Healius has the option to expand the agreement.

“Healius is a new customer for Excite IT in an industry segment that provides further opportunities for both managed IT services and cyber security,” said Bryan Saba, managing director and chief executive officer of Cipherpoint, which acquired Excite IT for $3.25 million in July 2022.

Excite IT will deploy RingCentral for Healius – a Cipherpoint spokesperson told CRN that this would provide Healius with “more modern features for the business giving them cost savings and a better user experience.”

Cipherpoint also acquired Sydney-based managed security services provider Brace168 for $3 million in 2021.