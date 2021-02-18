Exclusive Networks adds Mersive Technologies

By on
Exclusive Networks adds Mersive Technologies

Wireless content sharing and collaboration vendor Mersive Technologies has appointed Exclusive Networks as its newest distributor for ANZ.

Mersive is known for its Solstice multi-source wireless content sharing platform, along with Solstice Cloud, Solstice Active Learning and Solstice Conference.

The company tapped Exclusive to extend its reach beyond its usual verticals within the corporate and education markets.

“We have seen enormous growth in market demand for the type of products Mersive offers,” Exclusive general sales manager for unified communications Martin Callaghan said.

“In high order are optimised platforms for both local and remote teams that offer simultaneous users the ability to share content to the room display wirelessly and seamlessly and bridge to remote locations using any primary video conferencing service.

“Including Mersive Technologies in our vendor portfolio is perfect timing with the need for Covid safe products as many of our workforce return to the office.”

Mersive said its software-enabled approach creates a smarter, touchless room collaboration system that is more flexible and cost-effective compared to existing products in the market.

Mersive Technologies ANZ country manager Jeff McDonald said, “partnering with Exclusive Networks allows us to further strengthen our 100 percent distribution model across Australia and expand into new verticals by leveraging their trusted reputation, extensive experience and broad channel and vendor relationships.”

“We continue to see strong growth in our Solstice platform – particularly in the new Solstice Conferencing feature as companies continue to adopt a hybrid workplace and change the way they conduct their meetings and collaborate regardless of being in the office or working remotely.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution exclusive networks mersive technologies

Partner Content

EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches Viva

Microsoft launches Viva
VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data

VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data
5 things to know about Andy Jassy&#8217;s transition to Amazon

5 things to know about Andy Jassy’s transition to Amazon
Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores

Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?