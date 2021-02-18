Exclusive Networks adds Mersive Technologies

Wireless content sharing and collaboration vendor Mersive Technologies has appointed Exclusive Networks as its newest distributor for ANZ.

Mersive is known for its Solstice multi-source wireless content sharing platform, along with Solstice Cloud, Solstice Active Learning and Solstice Conference.

The company tapped Exclusive to extend its reach beyond its usual verticals within the corporate and education markets.

“We have seen enormous growth in market demand for the type of products Mersive offers,” Exclusive general sales manager for unified communications Martin Callaghan said.

“In high order are optimised platforms for both local and remote teams that offer simultaneous users the ability to share content to the room display wirelessly and seamlessly and bridge to remote locations using any primary video conferencing service.

“Including Mersive Technologies in our vendor portfolio is perfect timing with the need for Covid safe products as many of our workforce return to the office.”

Mersive said its software-enabled approach creates a smarter, touchless room collaboration system that is more flexible and cost-effective compared to existing products in the market.

Mersive Technologies ANZ country manager Jeff McDonald said, “partnering with Exclusive Networks allows us to further strengthen our 100 percent distribution model across Australia and expand into new verticals by leveraging their trusted reputation, extensive experience and broad channel and vendor relationships.”

“We continue to see strong growth in our Solstice platform – particularly in the new Solstice Conferencing feature as companies continue to adopt a hybrid workplace and change the way they conduct their meetings and collaborate regardless of being in the office or working remotely.”