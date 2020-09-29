Exclusive Networks adds security vendor Vectra

Network threat detection and response software vendor Vectra has appointed Exclusive Networks as its newest distributor.

Vectra, which landed in Australia last year, is best known for its Cognito platform, which uses AI to automate manual processes typically involved in threat detection, providing visibility into cloud, data centre, end-user and IoT environments.

Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director Jonathan Odria said Vectra is “an excellent addition” to the distributor’s portfolio.

“With current times it is critical to address security vulnerabilities in the cloud, as well as the current shortage of skilled security analysts within ANZ,” he said.

“Adding Vectra to our portfolio lets us give our partners a world-class NDR solution that automates cyberattack detection and response, speeds-up incident investigations, and improves threat hunting.”

Odria added that Vectra completes Extreme’s SOC Visibility Triad offering, with its network threat detection and response (NDR) offering adding to its existing endpoint detection and response (EDR) and security information and event management (SIEM) portfolio.

“Information from three different sources (NDR/EDR/SIEM) provides full visibility into the environment and enhances each offering to its full potential,” Odria said. “Vectra has a number of technology partnerships with vendors that we currently work with.”

Vectra APAC regional director Kevin Vanhaelen said, “We are pleased and confident that this important partnership with Exclusive Networks in the ANZ region will accelerate our market leadership, expand our channel partnerships, and help organisations reduce their business risk while improving cybersecurity efficiencies.”

