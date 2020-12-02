Exclusive Networks launches Atos and RingCentral combo

Exclusive Networks launches Atos and RingCentral combo

Distributor Exclusive Networks has launched a new Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS) with Atos and RingCentral.

The Unify Office product combines Atos’ hardware with RingCentral’s cloud unified communications platform.

The solution offers voice, video, team messaging and fax capabilities through desktop phones, wireless and soft clients. The open platform allows for integration with bespoke software and more than 200 common applications including: Salesforce, Microsoft, and Google productivity suites.

RingCentral’s local channel chief Ben Swanson described the solution as a “highly secure, scalable, and digitally integrated business communications solution with extensive on-the-ground support and services integration that is ideal for government and commercial organizations of any size”.

“The result is a solution that keeps people connected and engaged in our new hybrid working environments and accelerates the pace and positive business impact of digital transformation."

Some of the preset third-party integrations with Unify Office

Atos’ unified comms and collaboration boss Joerg Adam said in a statement that the solution “will enable Australian businesses of any size to remain connected from the cloud and productive from anywhere and at any time, as they continue to adapt to new ways of working”.

“This new UCaaS solution is based on RingCentral’s leading UCaaS technology added together with Atos’ leading system integrator capabilities.”

Exclusive Networks’ UC boss Martin Callaghan said many end customers were reassessing their needs following snap decisions at the beginning of the pandemic and were now starting to plan longer term.

“Unify Office by RingCentral offers the opportunity for our partner community to deliver an industry leading UcaaS solution with a very compelling promotion at launch.”

