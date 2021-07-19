Exclusive Networks Pacific launches new MSSP platform

Exclusive Networks Pacific has launched a new platform specifically for managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The first vendor on offer through the program is US-based endpoint protection specialist SentinelOne.

The distributor said in a statement that the move was aimed at removing the limitations of its licensing model, providing scalability, flexibility and process automation to meet the needs of managed services providers.

To this end, there is no minimum order quantity or license term, a monthly consumption-based model, volume based pricing, automated invoicing and payments, an ordering and provisioning process, license management through a central dashboard, and access to education and marketing resources.

“Scalability is the key success factor for the majority of the local MSPs, and with the best-in-breed endpoint solutions delivered by SentinelOne, we are expecting a lot of interest coming from our channel,” said Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director Jonathan Odria.

“For the last 12 months, Exclusive Networks (globally) has been working on building a subscription-based digital platform to simplify consumption, enable new services and bespoke bundles to be created, sold and provisioned at speed and scale. We are glad SentinelOne will be the first vendor in our region to leverage our newly created model across its MSSP offering.”

Exclusive will offer ANZ MSSPs pay-as-you-use licences for the Singularity Complete and Singularity Control solutions, ordered autonomously from the management console.

“SentinelOne's architecture provides an ideal offering to deliver a true multi-tenant platform together with a commercial offering via monthly billing in a utility-style package for partners requiring this kind of commercial model,” said SentinelOne APJ channel sales director Joe McPhillips.

“Exclusive Networks now have an ability with their new service offering to take SentinelOne's solutions to market in a way partners and customers want to consume security offerings and we are delighted to launch this first in Australia and New Zealand.”