Exclusive Networks signs Alcatel Lucent for Asia-Pacific

Networking and communications gear vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise has appointed Exclusive Networks as its distributor for Asia-Pacific.

The distribution agreement covers the full spectrum of ALE communication/collaboration and networking solutions to Exclusive’s reseller network in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand.

“The ALE-Exclusive Networks partnership will take ALE closer to our customers and accelerate our expansion across the mid-markets in Australia and New Zealand,” Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise ANZ country leader Karl Sice said.

“We can now empower mid-sized companies in this region to modernise and strengthen their network infrastructures as they digitalise and move their workloads to the cloud.”

ALE said it was targeting Southeast Asia in particular as the region has been building up internet and mobile connectivity infrastructure despite current economic contraction.

ALE Southeast Asia country leader Damien Delard said, “Exclusive Networks will be an invaluable partner to us in Southeast Asia as we strive to help local enterprises in markets like the Philippines and Thailand make everything connect through our technologies.”

“The collaboration is timely as Southeast Asian countries are home to some of the most innovative businesses in the world building up their overall communication and connectivity at a rapid pace. ALE will be well positioned to support them through this partnership.”

Exclusive Networks APAC SVP Brad Gray said, “We are delighted to be extending our strong and successful partnership with ALE, which goes back almost 20 years in Singapore, across the Asia Pacific region.”

“Exclusive Networks brings an extensive presence including a strong reseller network to the partnership and will provide coverage and consistency for our key GSIs.”