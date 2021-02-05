Exclusive Networks signs Cloudflare distie deal

Exclusive Networks has signed a distribution deal with web giant Cloudflare.



The partnership forms part of Cloudflare’s global channel strategy and continued expansion into Australia and New Zealand.



Cloudflare runs a reverse proxy for websites which supports various web protocols to improve security and performance.



As part of the deal, Exclusive will provide training, support, and business development assistance to Cloudflare partners in the region.



In a statement the two companies said Cloudflare’s network and offerings would complement the existing vendor product portfolio at Exclusive Networks..



“With local official distributors such as Exclusive Networks now part of our partner program, we are looking forward to accelerating the delivery of Internet security, performance, and reliability to business critical applications to a broader customer base”, Cloudflare’s regional channel chief Nicu Sasaran said.



‘Equipping organizations, applications, and teams continues to be of most importance and the alignment between Cloudflare and Exclusive Networks will help achieve this in Australia and New Zealand.”



“As we continue to expand our presence in Australia and New Zealand, partnering with specialised distributors will help us seamlessly support more market segments,” said Raymond Maisano, Head of Australia and New Zealand for Cloudflare.

“Local partnerships compliment the global scalability of our network and will be key in expanding our operations to serve joint customers in the region and their users worldwide.”



Exclusive Networks’ local boss Jonathan Odria said “ with services previously run in data centers now running on the internet Cloudflare is well positioned to secure this whole new perimeter.



“Forming a partnership with Cloudflare whose global expertise in ensuring company resources are secure, performant and reliable, is a welcome addition to Exclusive Networks’ ANZ market. The partnership will enable our channel with another great offering within the cybersecurity and cloud space.”