Exclusive Networks signs Cloudflare distie deal

By on
Exclusive Networks signs Cloudflare distie deal

Exclusive Networks has signed a distribution deal with web giant Cloudflare.

The partnership forms part of Cloudflare’s global channel strategy and continued expansion into Australia and New Zealand.

Cloudflare runs a reverse proxy for websites which supports various web protocols to improve security and performance.

As part of the deal, Exclusive will provide training, support, and business development assistance to Cloudflare partners in the region.

In a statement the two companies said Cloudflare’s network and offerings would complement the existing vendor product portfolio at Exclusive Networks..

“With local official distributors such as Exclusive Networks now part of our partner program, we are looking forward to accelerating the delivery of Internet security, performance, and reliability to business critical applications to a broader customer base”, Cloudflare’s regional channel chief Nicu Sasaran said.

‘Equipping organizations, applications, and teams continues to be of most importance and the alignment between Cloudflare and Exclusive Networks will help achieve this in Australia and New Zealand.”

“As we continue to expand our presence in Australia and New Zealand, partnering with specialised distributors will help us seamlessly support more market segments,” said Raymond Maisano, Head of Australia and New Zealand for Cloudflare.

“Local partnerships compliment the global scalability of our network and will be key in expanding our operations to serve joint customers in the region and their users worldwide.”

Exclusive Networks’ local boss Jonathan Odria said “ with services previously run in data centers now running on the internet Cloudflare is well positioned to secure this whole new perimeter.

“Forming a partnership with Cloudflare whose global expertise in ensuring company resources are secure, performant and reliable, is a welcome addition to Exclusive Networks’ ANZ market. The partnership will enable our channel with another great offering within the cybersecurity and cloud space.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudflare exclusive networks security

Partner Content

Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit

Logitech touts channel opportunities for new UC kit
VMware confirms layoffs this month

VMware confirms layoffs this month
Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing

Telstra, AWS team up for edge computing
Google Cloud unveils new zero trust security platform

Google Cloud unveils new zero trust security platform
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?