Exclusive Networks signs RealWear

By on
Exclusive Networks signs RealWear
RealWear HMT-1
RealWare

Exclusive Networks has signed a deal with communications hardware vendor RealWear to distribute the company's products in Australia.

The agreement covers RealWear’s HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 headsets across South East Asia, Australia-New Zealand and India.

The devices include a high-resolution camera and noise-cancelling digital microphones designed for high-noise environments. The ruggedised headsets integrate with third party applications which support voice commands.

“RealWear’s headsets are the future of the connected worker, especially for industrial and remote workers who are required to perform complex tasks in a very hands-on environment,” Exclusive Networks VP for unified communications Mike Beesley said in a statement.

“Complex equipment and systems often take a team of experts to maintain and fix, which can be hard to organise and find logistically challenging.

“RealWear’s head-mounted wearable computers connect on-site workers with experts dotted around the world. Its integration with collaboration software such as Microsoft Teams allows for collaboration and remote communication between subject matter experts who can work together to address difficult challenges despite not being on-premises.

“This is a great addition to Exclusive Networks’ unified communications offering and we look forward to providing this solution to our customers.”

The headsets are targeted at a wide range of industries including oil and gas, mining, construction and hospitality. As part of the deal, Exclusive Networks will offer the devices to resellers and end users.

This is the second distribution agreement for RealWear in Australia in recent months following an agreement with VExpress in August 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution exclusive networks realware

Partner Content

The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30
Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit
Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus

Macquarie leaves Telstra for $34M 5G deal with Optus
Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica

Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?