Exclusive Networks signs RealWear

Exclusive Networks has signed a deal with communications hardware vendor RealWear to distribute the company's products in Australia.

The agreement covers RealWear’s HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 headsets across South East Asia, Australia-New Zealand and India.

The devices include a high-resolution camera and noise-cancelling digital microphones designed for high-noise environments. The ruggedised headsets integrate with third party applications which support voice commands.

“RealWear’s headsets are the future of the connected worker, especially for industrial and remote workers who are required to perform complex tasks in a very hands-on environment,” Exclusive Networks VP for unified communications Mike Beesley said in a statement.

“Complex equipment and systems often take a team of experts to maintain and fix, which can be hard to organise and find logistically challenging.

“RealWear’s head-mounted wearable computers connect on-site workers with experts dotted around the world. Its integration with collaboration software such as Microsoft Teams allows for collaboration and remote communication between subject matter experts who can work together to address difficult challenges despite not being on-premises.

“This is a great addition to Exclusive Networks’ unified communications offering and we look forward to providing this solution to our customers.”

The headsets are targeted at a wide range of industries including oil and gas, mining, construction and hospitality. As part of the deal, Exclusive Networks will offer the devices to resellers and end users.

This is the second distribution agreement for RealWear in Australia in recent months following an agreement with VExpress in August 2020.