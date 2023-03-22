Executive appointments at cloud services group company Connetico

Connetico, the parent company comprising cloud services providers Cevo, Arinco and D6 Solutions, has named Michelle Benschneider as its new chief executive.

Three independent cloud and data services companies form Connetico: Cevo, Arinco and D6, providing enterprise and government customers with support for business digital transformation across Amazon Web Services and Microsoft technologies.

Benschneider has held executive roles at Commonwealth Bank, PaperCut Software, Telstra and IBM.

Last year, Cevo was named the 7th fastest growing IT company in CRN Australia's Fast50.

Arinco meanwhole was an CRN Australia Impact Award finalist in the Customer Experience category in 2022.

D6 was formed by Cevo staffers Joanne Spencer and Lisa Applegarth in 2022 as a new project management, user experience and change management consultancy.

Connetico also appointed Lara Wright as chief financial officer.

Wright was the head of finance at Cevo, Arinco, and D6 prior to her new role, and before joining the provider group, the finance and operations manager at Kloud Soluitions which was bought by Telstra in 2016.

Catherine Lynch, formerly of ANZ, Toll Group and Allens, was appointed general counsel for Connetico.

In December last year, the three providers partnered with private equity firm Quadrant Growth Fund no 2, for expansion in the Australia-New Zealand market.