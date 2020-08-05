Exertis Pro AV inks TAIDEN distie deal

Adelaide-based distributor Exertis Pro AV has signed a distribution agreement with video conferencing vendor TAIDEN for the Australian market.

The Chinese vendor offers video conferencing hardware and software designed for meetings and virtual summits.

Its current and previous clients include: The United Nations headquarters in New York, the Council of Europe (COE) headquarters, the G20 Summit, the APEC Summit, the IMF, the World Bank, the ASEM Summit and the BRICS Summit.

Exertis Pro AV CEO Kevin Kelly said: “TAIDEN’s successful market development of advanced conference system technologies has produced an outstanding range of solutions for every size of meeting environment, from conference rooms to auditoriums, classrooms and large-scale congresses.”

The vendor’s marketing manager Christy Fang praised the new distie partner’s “extensive knowledge of the communications and conferencing needs of all customers across all of the vertical markets we serve”.

Feng also said the partnership would play “an important role in helping us to drive our long-term sales growth in Australia”.