Analyst firm Gartner has labelled generative AI as overhyped and warned that IT professionals shouldn't forget about the potential of other emerging technologies.

Gartner positioned generative AI on the ‘Peak of Inflated Expectations’ in its 2023 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies report, closely behind AI-augmented software engineering and cloud-native technology.

The analyst fiirm predicts that generative AI will reach its transformational benefit within two to five years.

“While all eyes are on AI right now, CIOs and CTOs must also turn their attention to other emerging technologies with transformational potential,” said Melissa Davis, vice president analyst at Gartner.

"This includes technologies that are enhancing developer experience, driving innovation through the pervasive cloud and delivering human-centric security and privacy.”

The report highlights four emerging technology trends that are set to have a profound impact on business and society.

Emergent AI: In addition to generative AI, technologies like AI simulation, causal AI, federated machine learning, graph data science, neuro-symbolic AI and reinforcement learning offer immense potential for enhancing digital customer experiences, business decisions and sustainable competitive differentiation.

Developer experience (DevX): Enhancing the interactions between developers and the tools, processes and people they work with will be critical for most organisations’ digital initiative success, attracting and retaining top engineering talent, and keeping team morale high.

Key technologies enhancing DevX include AI-augmented software engineering, API-centric SaaS, GitOps, internal developer portals, open-source program office and value stream management platforms.

Pervasive cloud: Over the next decade, cloud computing will evolve from a technology innovation platform to become a pervasive and essential driver of business innovation.

Automated operational scaling, access to cloud-native platform tools and adequate governance will be critical to maximise value from cloud investments.

Key technologies enabling the pervasive cloud include augmented FinOps, cloud development environments, cloud sustainability, cloud-native, cloud-out to edge, industry cloud platforms and WebAssembly (Wasm).

Human-centric security and privacy: Emerging technologies will play a key role in helping organisations minimise security incidents and data breaches, including AI TRISM, cybersecurity mesh architecture, generative cybersecurity AI, homomorphic encryption and post-quantum cryptography.