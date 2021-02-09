ExtraHop to open data centre in Aus to service Asia Pacific

By on
ExtraHop APJ VP David Sajoto
ExtraHop

ExtraHop is opening a data centre in Australia to improve the experience of its cloud-native security platform, Reveal(x) 360, across the Asia Pacific region.

ExtraHop APJ vice president David Sajoto said the investment is being made to ensure that “customers have access to high-availability, low-latency security capabilities that meet local standards for data sovereignty and protection.”

Reveal(x) 360 is a SaaS enterprise network detection and response solution that can be deployed in any cloud or on-premises environment, including across hybrid- or multi-cloud.

The solution’s on-demand consumption model provides scalability and its machine-learning capability reduces the need for management overheads.

It uses sensors deployed locally in data centres, clouds, and remote sites to analyse de-identified network data to provide a unified view that is accessible through a web-based platform.

This allows real-time threat detection which can trigger an automated response for workloads, domains, and IP addresses.

“Organisations around the world are rethinking their approach to security as advanced threats like APTs and software supply chain attacks take a financial and reputational toll,” Sajoto added.

Data sovereignty is becoming more relevant as legal frameworks around data are developing worldwide.

As cloud consumption rises, ensuring that data is stored on-shore is becoming an increasing concern for Australian business-owners.

Ensuring that data is kept in local data centres can aid organisations in ensuring compliance, particularly for the kind of sensitive data that cyber criminals are likely to target.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
