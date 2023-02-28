Extreme Networks expands Australian team

Extreme Networks expands Australian team
Djeffri Setiawan, Extreme Networks
Cloud networking provider Extreme Networks is continuing its investment in the region, making three new channel hires across Sydney and Melbourne.

A new Australia-New Zealand channel manager, Djeffri Setiawan, has been appointed and will be based in Sydney.

Setiawan joins Extreme Networks from Genetec, where he was channel sales manager for Oceania. 

Extreme Networks has also hired Robin Slatter as ANZ distributor manager.

He will be responsible for distributor relationships and strategies in support of the overall channel business strategy in the region. 

Slatter joins the company after over two decades at Dell Technologies and will be based in the Sydney office of Extreme Networks.

In Melbourne Extreme Networks has appointed Jayshil Parmar as partner development manager for ANZ.

Parmar is formerly of STM Goods where he worked across several business development and distribution roles.

"There are a lot of opportunities for Extreme in Australia and New Zealand, and by strengthening our local team we will be able to provide more support for both existing and new customers and channel partners in the region," Extreme Networks head of channel and inside sales for South Asia, Stefan Compagnoni said.

The new appointments come after a change of guard at the company, towards the end of last year, with the appointment of Carmelo Calafiore as ANZ regional director, based in Sydney.

Calafiore’s role replaced the general manager position for Australia and New Zealand, which was held by Julian Critchlow who left the company in December.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
