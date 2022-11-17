Extreme Networks names Ciena’s Carmelo Calafiore as ANZ regional director

Networking giant Extreme Networks has appointed Carmelo Calafiore as Australia and New Zealand regional director.

Calafiore moves from his previous role of two years as senior director, regional sales for Asia-Pacific and Japan with Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.

The newly created role with Extreme Networks will involve leading regional growth strategies and driving the company’s expanding presence across ANZ.

Based in Sydney, Calafiore will report to Extreme’s senior vice president APAC Jeff Hurmuses.

Calafiore has over 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions in networking companies across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Commenting on Calafiore's appointment, Hurmuses said “Extreme has seen rapid growth across APAC in the past year and we’re keen to maintain that momentum and support ANZ as a growth market.”

“Carmelo’s knowledge of the market and capacity to lead successful sales initiatives will be invaluable as we build our team across ANZ.”

Prior to his position at Ciena’s Blue Planet, he worked for F5 Networks for nine years, where he was director of sales ANZ from 2016 to 2021, senior manager sales (ANZ & ASEAN) from 2015 to 2016 and major account manager from 2012 to 2015.

Calafiore also worked at Ericsson as vice president and key account manager in Kuala Lumpur, from 2009 to 2011, and general manager solution sales from 2007 to 2009.

Extreme Networks delivers cloud networking services that connect devices, applications and people, by using machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics and automation.