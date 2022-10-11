Extreme Networks signs Dicker Data & bolsters channel team

Extreme Networks has signed a distribution deal with Dicker Data, created new roles in its channel team, and promoted its ANZ channel manager Stefan Compagnoni to the newly created position of head of channels and inside sales for South Asia.

Sydney-based Compagnoni said that after stepping up from ANZ channel manager to South Asia channel manager the first thing he would do was fill roles in Extreme Networks.

“So obviously we want to replace the role I had; we’re looking for a channel manager for ANZ, but we're also looking for an internal channel accounts manager based in Australia, a distribution manager for ANZ and we’re looking for an internal channel account manager based in Australia.

“When I first started my two and a half years ago, it was just me.”

Extreme Networks also pinched Arrow’s Marissa Orap as its ANZ internal distribution partner account manager last year.

Compagnoni told CRN that the success of previous ANZ distributor Hills Limited, which Dicker Data acquired in February, was behind Extreme Network's choice to select Dicker Data.

“With the appointment of Dicker Data we're looking to scale up into that larger partner community and also onboard new partners so that we’re able reach that next phase of growth, and take solutions to new partners,” Compagnoni said.

Compagnoni said all Extreme Networks sales were distributed through the channel and in the last 18 months it had onboarded more than 80 new resellers.

Extreme Networks’ senior vice president of sales Jeff Hurmuses said significant value would be added to Dicker Data’s partners across all verticals, from healthcare and education to manufacturing and logistics.

"We push the boundaries of cloud networking technologies, driven by our vision of the ‘Infinite Enterprise’ where enterprise grade connectivity ensures a consumer centric experience anywhere and at any time."

Dicker Data released a statement that said that Extreme Networks' solutions provided it with a more “strategic” and “customer centric application” that would support it to meet the needs of growing businesses.

“Offering automation, machine learning, AI Ops and the industry’s first digital twin technology, Extreme enables customers to deliver secure connectivity at the edge of the network, speed cloud deployments and uncover actionable insights – all from within a single platform.”

“As a leader in networking, Extreme delivers operational simplicity and control with high uptimes that enable seamless business continuity.”

Dicker Data chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski added “I’m pleased to welcome Extreme Networks to the Dicker Data business.

"We see a great opportunity to scale the reach of Extreme’s solutions in the Australian market and will be actively positioning their portfolio to both our extensive IT partner channel as well as the access control and surveillance markets.”