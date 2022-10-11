EY acquires NZ-based ServiceNow specialist Red Moki

Big four consulting firm EY has acquired New Zealand-headquartered technology services provider Red Moki, aiming to strengthen its transformation and ServiceNow capabilities across its Oceania business.

Red Moki is a specialist in ServiceNow, particularly in managing intelligent automated workflows. The company has offices across Australia, New Zealand and India.

“We are experiencing unprecedented growth in ServiceNow demands from our clients. The Red Moki team will expand our footprint and expertise in the region and deliver valuable client outcomes,” EY New Zealand technology consulting partner Rich Macfarlane said.

EY said the acquisition would help the company better provide ServiceNow to transform organisations across a range of industries and specialist workflows. Red Moki will also bring in 74 ServiceNow technology specialists to join EY Oceania's technology consulting unit.

“The team from Red Moki have delivered major ServiceNow-enabled business transformations across government, financial services, telecommunications, consumer and many other industries in the region. Their expertise complements EY Oceania’s breadth and depth of technology and transformation consulting experience with leading organisations,” Macfarlane added.

Red Moki chief executive officer Greg Woolley said, “By joining forces with EY and accessing their global resources and skills, we will be able to take the service we provide to our clients to the next level and deliver true digital transformation across both the business and technology domains.”

“Our team is excited about the scale and range of opportunities that they will have access to by being a part of EY, not to mention the variety of career and development options that come with being with a leading global organisation.”

Macfarlane said, “Their vision and growth plans align perfectly with ours and they will play an important role as we grow this business together.”

“The Red Moki team brings exceptional talent and genuinely innovative technology solutions in a highly-competitive market.”

Earlier this year, EY acquired Sydney's Blackdot consulting, aiming to strengthen their customer transformation and growth capabilities. In August, EY teamed up IT services provider Kyndryl to bolster their digital transformation offerings.